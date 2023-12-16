CM Revanth warns of action against hospitals not honouring Aarogyasri health cards

If an empanelled hospital refused to honour the health card issued by the State government and does not provide health services up to Rs 10 lakh stringent action would be initiated against them, Revanth warned

Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned that stringent action would be initiated against empanelled hospitals if they failed to honour the Rajiv Aarogyasri cards issued to the beneficiaries.

Responding to AIMIM member Akbaruddin Owaisi comments on Rajiv Aarogyasri health card during the thanksgiving motion to the Governor’s address at the assembly on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that his government had issued GO MS 191 on December 8 increasing the health insurance amount from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh. If an empanelled hospital refused to honour the health card issued by the State government and does not provide health services up to Rs. 10 lakh stringent action would be initiated against them, he warned.

Earlier, Owaisi brought to the notice of the House that no private hospitals were entertaining the Aarogyasri health cards due to which people were suffering a lot. “Government is providing Rs. 10 lakh worth of health insurance, but the people are not aware of the rule position and other necessary information to use the card. Government should issue modalities so that people can know about the usage of the health card,”he said.