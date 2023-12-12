CM Revanth Reddy calls for revamping of TSPSC

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a meeting over TSPSC recruitments and notifications on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to examine and study the practices being adopted by the union Public Service Commission and Public Service Commissions in other States in conducting examinations and recruitment and to submit a detailed report accordingly.

The Chief Minister held a meeting over Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recruitment and notifications here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to initiate measures for recruitment of candidates through TSPSC in a transparent manner. All the required technological assistance and staff should be arranged for the TSPSC at the earliest, he told the officials.

He also wanted the officials to frame guidelines for appointment of the TSPSC Chairman and members in tune with the Supreme Court guidelines. The Chief Minister specifically directed the authorities to send a team of senior officials to the UPSC and to the PSCs in other States to study the recruitment patterns being followed and to submit a report.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, TSPSC Secretary Anitha Ramachandran and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Foolproof arrangements for Class 10, Inter exams

The Chief Minister, in a separate review meeting, directed officials to conduct the forthcoming Class 10 and Intermediate examinations with foolproof arrangements and to ensure that there was no inconvenience to students.

Referring to the paper leak incidents that occurred in the past, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations. Students should not face any sort of stress and pressure, he said. He also directed officials to furnish a detailed report on the functioning of government and private universities in the State.

In addition to the detailed report on universities, he also sought a report on the locations across the State where establishment of junior colleges was required. In this regard, priority should be accorded in identifying places for establishing junior colleges for girls, he added.