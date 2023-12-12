Telangana: Congress seeks BRS support for election of Speaker

The new Speaker for the Legislative Assembly of Telangana will be elected on Thursday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:06 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu with Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha addressing the media after meeting BRSLP floor leader K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday sought the support of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti Legislative Party (BRSLP) to make the election of the new Speaker of the third Legislative Assembly of the State a unanimous affair. He made a formal request to this effect to the BRSLP floor leader K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Both Sridhar Babu and Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha met the BRS president in Yashoda Hospital where he is recuperating after a total hip replacement surgery. While enquiring about his health condition, they informed him that the Congress party would be nominating Vikarabad MLA G Prasad Kumar for the post of Speaker.

They also requested BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who was also present in the hospital, for support of the main opposition party for facilitating the unanimous election of the Speaker. Rama Rao has assured the Ministers of support from the BRS, with its senior leaders to represent the BRS at the nomination of Prasad Kumar.

The new Speaker for the Legislative Assembly of Telangana will be elected on Thursday. The notification for the election of the speaker was issued on Monday. Nominations for the Speaker post can be filed before 5 pm on Wednesday.