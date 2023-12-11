TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy resigns

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:42 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman B Janardhan Reddy has resigned from the post on Monday. He submitted his resignation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who approved the same. The Governor forwarded his resignation to Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari for further action.

Before tendering the resignation, Janardhan Reddy is learnt to have met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and they discussed different issues pertaining to the Board, according to reports. Janardhan Reddy had taken charge as the TSPSC Chairman in May 2021.