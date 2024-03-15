| Political Activity Intensifies In Telangana With Several Leaders Switching Loyalties Ahead Of Ls Polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 06:48 PM

Hyderabad: Political activity intensified in Telangana with the all the parties announcing their candidates and several leaders defecting to the ruling parties to secure their political future, with speculations rife over many others switching sides.

The raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on the residence of BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday, had only added more drama to the ongoing developments.

On Friday, Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Konda Surekha. Dayakar is learnt to have decided to quit the BRS after the party leadership denied opportunity to him to contest as MP for second term.

The BRS fielded him from Warangal Parliamentary constituency in the 2015 bye-election, leading to his election as Parliament member.

Earlier, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender called on Revanth Reddy and other senior Congress leaders triggering speculations that he would be joining the Congress. However, there has been no official confirmation from both the leaders in this regard.

Meanwhile, media reports were circulated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is likely to meet Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, who has been denied ticket from BRS and invite him to join the Congress. However, the Chief Minister’s Office denied the reports.

With Gutha Amith Reddy meeting the Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy, his father and Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy rubbished speculations over him shifting to the Congress.

He clarified that his son Amith Reddy met Narender Reddy who is a close relative, on a personal work and there was nothing political about the meeting. He declared that Amith Reddy decided against contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

When asked about the 100-day rule of the Congress, he stated that people are satisfied with it and he shares a similar opinion.