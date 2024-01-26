CM Revanth Reddy hoists tricolour at residence

He then reached the Public Gardens to participate in the Republic Day celebrations. He received Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the venue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 09:15 AM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hoisted the national flag at his residence in Jubilee Hills and paid floral tributes at the Army War Memorial, Parade Grounds at Secunderabad on Friday.

After the Governor’s address to the people at the venue, the Chief Minister called on Speaker Gaddam Prasad at his residence in new MLA Quarters. The Speaker is recovering from illness.

Later, he went to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli to meet CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, who is recovering from cardiac ailment.