CM Revanth Reddy meets Niti Aayog team; asks for pending funds

Highlighting the State's development priorities and key areas that require special attention, Revanth Reddy stressed on the fair allocation of Central funds and resources to the States

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the Niti Aayog to increase State allocations by the 16th Finance Commission, funds for developing infrastructure facilities in health and education sector and also the release of pending funds from the Backward Districts Development Grants worth Rs.1800 crore.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu held a meeting with NITI Aayog Vice Chairman SK Bery, Member VK Saraswat and others at the Secretariat here on Tuesday. Highlighting the State’s development priorities and key areas that require special attention, Revanth Reddy stressed on the fair allocation of Central funds and resources to the States.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy confirms realigned Airport Metro connectivity via Old City

The Chief Minister also emphasised on harnessing of solar energy and requested Central support in this regard. He also sought support for technical assistance in Development of Musi River on par with national and international best practices such as Sabarmati River Front and Namami Gange through PPP model apart from for establishing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) across the Musi River Front.

A proposal for establishment of State Institution for Transformation (SIT) in Telangana under the State Support Mission, a Central Sector Scheme, to strengthen the State’s capacities was also discussed.

As part of the meeting, discussions were held on key issues, policy initiatives, and collaborative strategies aimed at fostering the overall progress of the State.

During the meeting, the significance of cooperative federalism as a guiding principle for effective governance was underscored. Both NITI Aayog and the State government expressed their commitment to working in coordination to address the unique challenges being faced the State. The Chief Minister also requested the Central government’s support on collaboration in preparing a roadmap for developing Hyderabad as a pollution-free Urban Growth Hub.

The NITI Aayog officials encouraged the State to showcase and adopt practices that have demonstrated success in addressing local challenges. Importance of building skills among youth pursuing graduation courses in engineering colleges in the State with a special focus on Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Data science, was stressed.

On its part, the NITI Aayog requested for State’s participation in Governing Council Meetings for better collaborations and achieving shared vision. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister assured constructive support and cooperation for all the initiatives of the NITI Aayog, according to an official statement.