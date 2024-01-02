CM Revanth Reddy confirms realigned Airport Metro connectivity via Old City

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed HMRL officials to prepare plans for extending the existing five Metro corridors to nearby destinations to facilitate growth of Hyderabad in all directions

2 January 24

Hyderabad: Assuring that Hyderabad Metro Rail connectivity to the Airport would be made possible but with a change in alignment, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the route would be taken up from MGBS via Old City and from LB Nagar, covering the five kilometre gap from Nagole to LB Nagar Metro stations instead of the Raidurg to Shamshabad Airport plan proposed by the past government. Instructions were issued to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) to expedite the traffic studies and to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for the revised Airport Metro alignment via Old City and from LB Nagar.

The Chief Minister also wanted HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy to examine the feasibility of laying ‘At Grade’ (road level) a part of the Metro from Laxmiguda – Jalpally – Mamidipally stretch in the new alignment. Already, a 40 feet wide central median without any obstructions was ready on the stretch, he said, adding that this would reduce the cost of construction.

MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore and Chief Minister’s Office Principal Secretary V Seshadri were directed to identify large extents of government land available along this stretch to undertake Transit Oriented Development. This would aid in contributing a part of funding for the Airport Metro project, besides encouraging development of the Old City. “The new alignment will cut short the distance and aid in saving in cost, apart from catering to several parts of the city,” Revanth Reddy said while reviewing the HMRL’s Metro Phase-II proposals at the Secretariat on Tuesday. After a detailed presentation by the HMRL MD, the Chief Minister instructed that Metro expansion proposals should cater to major parts of the city and serve maximum commuters.

Regarding the HMRL proposals to widen the road from Darulshifa Junction to Shalibanda Junction for the Old City Metro, the Chief Minister asked officials to study the feasibility of widening the road from Darulshifa Junction up to Falaknuma Junction to 100 feet in consultation with public representatives of Old City. “This will open up the Old City for rapid development on par with other parts of the city. However, during road widening and Metro Rail planning, none of the 103 religious, heritage and other sensitive structures identified in Old city should be impacted,” Revanth Reddy said, assuring that if required, he would personally inspect and involve public representatives from the Old City in this regard.

The Chief Minister also directed HMRL officials to prepare plans for extending the existing five Metro corridors to nearby destinations to facilitate growth of the city in all directions.

The HMRL MD and HMDA Commissioner were instructed to prepare these plans at the earliest and to draft a letter from him to union Minister of Urban Development and Housing Hardeep Singh Puri in the next few days. They were also directed to incorporate the Metro Rail in the River Musi front East-West corridor from Taramatipet to Narsingi via Nagole and MGBS (40 km). Senior officers present in the meeting were also instructed to prepare a comprehensive Master plan to cater to the fast growing needs of Hyderabad and growth hubs along the ORR. “Metro Rail connectivity from Airport area to Kandukur on Srisailam Highway should also be planned. A mega township can be created on the lands already acquired for the Pharma City,” Revanth Reddy said, stressing that the Metro Phase-III plans should cover expansion from JBS Metro station to Shameerpet and from Paradise Metro station to Kandlakoya or Medchal.

Proposed existing Metro route extensions

– Miyapur-Chandanagar-BHEL-Patancheruvu (14 km)

– MGBS-Falaknuma-Chandrayanagutta-Mailardevpalli-P7 Road-Airport (23 km)

– Nagole –LBNagar -Owaisi Hospital – Chandrayanagutta – Mailardevepalli- Aramgarh-New High Court site at Rajendranagar on NH (adjacent to Agricultural University main gate) (19 km)

– From Raidurg station to Financial District (Wipro lake Jn/American consulate) via Biodiversity Jn, IIIT Jn and ISB road (12 km)

– LB Nagar-Vansathalipuram-Hayatnagar (8 km)