CM Revanth Reddy to tour districts after January 26

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting with incharge Ministers and MLAs of five districts at the MCR HRD Institute

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 09:11 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will take off on a districts tour after January 26 beginning with a public meeting at Indravelli, Adilabad, in the wake of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting with incharge Ministers and MLAs of five districts at the MCR HRD Institute here on Monday. Leaders from erstwhile Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Mahbubnagar and Hyderabad districts participated in the meeting.

Soon after becoming the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, he had conducted a public meeting at Indravelli, Adilabad. This will also be his first meeting after assuming charge as the Chief Minister. Instructions were issued to Adilabad leaders to make arrangements for laying foundation stone for Smrithi Vanam (memorial) for Indravelli martyrs. The Chief Minister assured that the families of Indravelli martyrs would be identified and all support would be extended to them.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said to the Ministers and MLAs to strive hard for the party’s success in the ensuing parliament elections. He wanted the Congress leaders to work with double enthusiasm in the elections.“We should secure more votes in Parliament elections than the Assembly elections. Out of 17 seats, Congress should win at least 12 seats,” Revanth Reddy said to the Ministers and MLAs.

Stating that responsibility of ensuring Assembly constituencies’ development rests with the incharge Ministers of erstwhile districts, the Chief Minister said that everyone was a partner in welfare and development. “I will be available to MLAs after January 26 at the Secretariat three days a week from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.” Revanth Reddy said.