CM Revanth Reddy urges Sonia Gandhi to contest Lok Sabh polls from Telangana

Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy called on Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi and urged her to consider the party State unit's request

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 10:28 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged former Congress president Sonia Gandhi to contest the Lok Sabha election from the State.

On Monday, the Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy called on Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi and urged her to consider the party State unit’s request. The party State unit had passed a resolution requesting her to contest Lok Sabha election from the State, he informed her. Sonia Gandhi said she would take the decision at the right time.

According to an official statement, Revanth Reddy also informed Sonia Gandhi about the promises being implemented by the State government and said that among the six guarantees made before the elections, free bus travel for women and increasing the limit of Rajiv Arogyashri from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh had been implemented. About 14 crore women have already traveled in buses for free, he said.

Revanth Reddy also said his government had decided to implement two more guarantees, a free power subsidy scheme under Gruha Jyothi for up to 200 units and 500 rupees cylinder as part of Mahalakshmi scheme. The Telangana government had decided to conduct BC Caste Census and steps were being taken in that direction, he said.Later, the Chief Minister met NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bheri and urged him to cooperate in releasing the grant of Rs.1800 crore to Telangana. He also requested the vice chairman to provide necessary funds for the development of the Musi river front project and to provide necessary funds for the supply of drinking water in the State as well as the reforms to be brought by his government in the fields of medicine, health and education in the State.