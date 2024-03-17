CM Revanth Reddy’s flight to Mumbai gets delayed

Though there were reports that the flight made an emergency landing, officials denied it and said the take-off was delayed due to a technical snag.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 09:03 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s flight to Mumbai from Shamshabad airport on Sunday afternoon got delayed due to a technical glitch. The Indigo flight was scheduled to leave the airport at 2.30 p.m. but got delayed by nearly two hours.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi, the Chief Minister had to wait for nearly two hours till the flight took off, an official said.

They were heading to Mumbai to participate in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra. Despite the flight delay, they reached the venue in time and were expected to fly back to Hyderabad late in the night, officials said.