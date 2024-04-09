BJP, BRS trying to defeat Congress: CM Revanth Reddy

Speaking to party workers at Kodangal on Monday, the Chief Minister said conspiracies were being hatched to defeat Congress in his constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 12:15 AM

Kodangal: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said medical, engineering, veterinary, nursing junior college and degree college was sanctioned for Kodangal constituency in 100 days, besides laying foundation for Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme.

“Why should Revanth Reddy be defeated? Is it for sanctioning colleges and laying foundation for Narayanpet-Kondangal project?” he asked, adding that both BJP and BRS were trying to defeat the Congress.

Bear in mind, this would not be Revanth Reddy’s defeat but hampering Kodangal’s development, he said to the party workers and assured that the constituency would be developed as a role model.