CM Revanth should present himself before Justice Narasimha Reddy panel: NVSS

NVSS Prabhakar demands Revanth to produce evidence for the alleged irregularities taken place in the power sector during the previous government.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 June 2024, 08:40 PM

BJP State vice president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: BJP State vice president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and former Minister K Jana Reddy to produce evidence before the Justice L Narasimha Reddy commission with regard to the alleged irregularities taken place in the power sector during the previous government.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Prabhakar said these leaders had made serious allegations in the State Assembly on power purchase agreements and power projects, hence they should be asked to present before the commission so that they could provide evidence in support of their claims. He said former Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy should also be summoned as he was involved in all the decisions taken with regard to the power sector during the BRS regime.

Alleging that the Congress and the BRS had joined hands, the senior BJP leader accused the Congress government of trying to shield the BRS leadership. “It has become clear that both the parties have come to an understanding to put the scams taken place during the BRS rule in cold storage,”he alleged.

Accusing the State government of using the tax devolution being received from centre on clearing the bills of contractor close to Congress party, he alleged that after the formation of the new government, the Center has released funds twice for the development of Telangana, but the State government was using that amount to clear contractors bills, rather than utilising it for the development of the State.