Governor Radhakrishnan, CM Revanth extend Bakrid wishes

I hope that the celebration of this festival further strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, service, and sacrifice, the Governor said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 11:55 PM

Hyderabad: Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended his wishes and greetings on the occasion of Bakrid festival. He wished Muslims of Telangana a blessed Bakrid (Eid Ul Adha) with happiness, peace and good health. The Bakrid festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and supreme devotion. It holds a special place in Islamic faith, representing the values of sharing, charity, reverence, and assisting the needy, he said.“I hope that the celebration of this festival further strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, service, and sacrifice. By celebrating ‘Bakrid’ festival in true spirit, I am sure that the peace, harmony, cooperation, compassion and unity prevail in the society,” Radhakrishnan said.

CM wishes on Bakrid

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Bakrid (Eid- Ul- Adha) festival. The Chief Minister remembered the festival of sacrifice commemorates the story of Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son which emphasized the profound act of submission and devotion to God.

He said that Bakrid festival reflects the unwavering devotion and sacrifice of the prophets. The festival also gives a great message of not to afraid of the problems, which are being faced in life and to lead a righteous life by reposing faith in God to the humanity. Bakrid is the festival which also spreads the message of charity, the Chief Minister said.