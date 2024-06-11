| Watch Teaching Job Aspirants Hold Sit In By Kneeling Down At Cm Revanths Residence

Watch: Teaching job aspirants hold sit-in by kneeling down at CM Revanth’s residence

The residential educational institutions societies teacher job aspirants held a unique protest by kneeling down.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 01:57 PM

Hyderabad: With a demand to implement the High Court interim orders, the residential educational institutions societies teacher job aspirants held a unique protest by kneeling down in front of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence here on Tuesday.

Pressing for their demand, the protesters stopped MLC-elect Teenmar Mallanna’s vehicle at the CM’s residence. The MLC-elect reportedly told the aspirants that he would coordinate and arrange a meeting with the CM.

This has been the second such protest of the aspirants in the last 10 days.

The teacher job aspirants from across the State reached the CM’s residence with a hope to present their issue and resolve it. However, they were not permitted to meet the CM.

The High Court in its interim orders, according to protesters, directed the government to consider the appointment of next meritorious candidates in non-joining, fallout or relinquished posts of degree lecturers, junior lecturers, postgraduate teachers, trained graduate teachers, librarians and physical director posts in the residential educational institutions.