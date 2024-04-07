CM Revanth taking revenge on BRS leaders: RS Praveen Kumar

BRS leaders were being harassed in Karimnagar with illegal cases based on the instructions of Revanth Reddy.

Published Date - 7 April 2024

BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar addressing the party workers in Karimnagar parliament constituency level meeting held in karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: BRS leader and Nagarkurnool MP candidate RS Praveen Kumar found fault with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for trying to take revenge on BRS leaders in the name of Praja Palana.

Participating in the BRS Karimnagar parliament constituency meeting in Karimnagar on Sunday, Praveen Kumar said BRS leaders were being harassed in Karimnagar with illegal cases based on the instructions of Revanth Reddy.

Instead of being scared of illegal cases, party leaders and workers should face challenges with courage and defeat the Congress in parliament elections, he said.

The coming Lok Sabha election was being held between the 100 days of false governance of the Congress and 10 years of fruitful rule of the BRS.

Though the farmers were dying by suicide unable to tolerate withering of crops due to the drought, the State government was least bothered about the plights of farmers, he said.

Praveen Kumar predicted that if BJP came to power at the Centre for the third time, it would abolish the Indian Constitution and implement a Hindutva constitution written by some Hindu fundamentalists from Allahabad by following Manusmriti.

Informing that the people would lose all their rights if the Constitution was abolished, he emphasized the need to defeat the BJP if the people wanted to protect the Constitution.

Though he had changed the party, his main agenda was the welfare of the people.

People should decide whether they want a leader who digs up mosques or raises his voice on public issues in the parliament, he said.

BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar said Telangana was developed on all fronts in the ten years of BRS regime under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao.