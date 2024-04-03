CM reviews fire mishap rescue operations

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the demise of workers in the fire accident due to a reactor explosion at SB Organics industry near Chandapur in Hatnura mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

He directed the officials of the Fire department to expedite the rescue operations and bring the fire under control.

He also instructed the District Collector and other officials to make all arrangements and ensure best medical care to the injured. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the workers who lost their lives in the mishap.