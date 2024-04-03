Wednesday, Apr 3, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Cm Reviews Fire Mishap Rescue Operations

CM reviews fire mishap rescue operations

CM directed the officials of the Fire department to expedite the rescue operations and bring the fire under control.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 3 April 2024, 09:03 PM
CM reviews fire mishap rescue operations
File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the demise of workers in the fire accident due to a reactor explosion at SB Organics industry near Chandapur in Hatnura mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

He directed the officials of the Fire department to expedite the rescue operations and bring the fire under control.

Also Read

He also instructed the District Collector and other officials to make all arrangements and ensure best medical care to the injured. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the workers who lost their lives in the mishap.

Related News

Latest News