CM striving hard for overall development of Telangana: Koppula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving hard for the overall development of the State, said Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar here on Tuesday.

With the spirit of freedom movement, the Chief Minister followed the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi and achieved a separate State for Telangana and fulfilled the people’s long-standing desire, he said.

Eshwar said India got independence as a result of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters. “Before Independence, our elders lived a miserable life during British rule, but in these 75 years, the country has developed so much and many changes have taken place,” he said.

He addressed students after participating in a national anthem recitation event at Gurukul College on the outskirts of the city. Students, officers, faculty, staff and locals attended the event organized in a magnificent manner.

Stating that Telangana has become a model for the entire country in many development and welfare initiatives, the Minister said the best results and achievements of gurukul educational institutions were a source of pride for everyone.