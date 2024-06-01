Singareni CMD Balram awarded Performance Excellence Award 2024

The award was presented at the 24th National Level Chief Executive Officers Conference held in Mussoorie on Friday night.

SCCL CMD N Balram.

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram has been awarded the prestigious National Level Triple IE (Indian Institution of Industrial Engineering) Performance Excellence Award 2024.

The award was presented at the 24th National Level Chief Executive Officers Conference held in Mussoorie on Friday night. Director (Operations, Personnel) NVK Srinivas received the award on behalf of Balram. Singareni was also presented the Performance Excellent Award for excellent performance in the companies category.

After assuming the charge of CMD, Balram took various measures to increase production and productivity and set a new record by achieving the highest coal production and transportation of 700 lakh tonnes in the financial year 2023-24. Moreover, a turnover of Rs. 35,700 crore was achieved under his leadership.

Balram said the goals were achieved only because of the collective efforts of the employees and officers of the company and that the awards received by the Singareni belong to the employees of the organization.