CM’s aim is to provide irrigation to every acre: Gadari Kishore

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Nalgonda: Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore on Thursday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been working towards the goal of providing irrigation facility to each and every acre of cultivable land in the State.

Speaking after releasing water into the canals from Shaligowraram reservoir for Yasangi crops, he said irrigation facility and safe drinking water supply was high on the agenda of the State government. “Waste lands have been turned into cultivable lands in the State after completion of Kaleshwaram project. The State government is striving to turn the popular slogan ‘Farmer is King’ into reality,” he said, and listed out schemes taken up by the State government for the welfare of farmers including Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima.

Stating that all irrigation tanks in Thungathurthy Assembly constituency had been revived under Mission Kakatiya and filled with Godavari water through SRSP canal, he said the State government, deploying a multi-pronged strategy, had permanently solved ‘water scarcity” in the State.

Shaligowraram Mandal Parishad President Ganta Lakshmamma. ZPTC E Yadagiri and PACS Chairman T Murali also attended the programme.

