CM’s Breakfast Scheme: Govt school students in Telangana all set to savour nutritious breakfast from Friday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:13 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: Government school students are all set to savour delicious and nutritious breakfast from Friday with the State government launching the ‘CM’s Breakfast Scheme’.

The unique breakfast scheme will be launched by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for government school children in Rangareddy district on Friday, while local public representatives will launch it in other districts in the State.

The scheme will benefit a staggering 23,05,801 students in 28,807 schools, Government and local Bodies, Aided, Model Schools and Madrasas, operating under the School Education department. The breakfast will be prepared by the Akshaya Patra Foundation for the schools in urban centres whereas it will be taken up by self-help groups in the rural areas.

A total expenditure of Rs.400 crore is expected to be incurred every year by the State government for the implementation of the scheme for students in government primary and high schools across the State.