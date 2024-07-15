CM’s brother indulging in corruption, says BJP MLA

BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu alleged that Kondal Reddy was collecting huge amounts for various works being assigned to various companies by the State government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 06:07 PM

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu on Monday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s younger brother A Kondal Reddy of indulging in large-scale corruption and extortion.

Addressing a press conference here, Harish Babu alleged that Kondal Reddy was collecting huge amounts for various works being assigned to various companies by the State government. “Kondal Reddy was seen roaming in the Secretariat late in the evening. What is he doing in the Secretariat?” he asked.

Alleging that offices of Ministers had turned into hubs of corruption, he said no file in the Secretariat was moving until money was paid.

“In every stage, people are forced to pay money. Until people pay money, no file is getting cleared in the Secretariat,” he alleged, adding that the Congress government was moving toward institutionalisation of corruption in the State.