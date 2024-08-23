CM’s frequent Delhi sojourns: KTR asks Revanth to focus on State

KTR asks CM to visit the farmers who were up in arms against the government that failed to fulfill its commitment on the crop loan waiver and assuage their ruffled feelings by coming down to the villages instead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 05:44 PM

Hyderabad: Throwing down the gauntlet to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday dared him to address the concerns of farmers instead of frequenting to Delhi for the blessings of his party bosses.

He wanted the Chief Minister to visit the farmers who were up in arms against the government that failed to fulfill its commitment on the crop loan waiver and assuage their ruffled feelings by coming down to the villages instead.

Drawing the Chief Minister’s attention to the growing disillusionment in the State, Rama Rao said it was high time that Revanth Reddy remained village-bound (Chalo Palle) disembarking from his ‘Chalo Delhi’ trips. He pointed out that Revanth Reddy was on his 20th trip to Delhi after his party came to power in the State to please and gratify the party leadership while deceiving the farmers with false promises.

He said the administration continued to suffer as the Chief Minister preferred to run the State administration with a remote control devoting more of his time to Delhi. At a time when the State was on the boil with the protests of the farmers, increasing dengue deaths and an alarmingly increasing number of crimes, the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues were expected to make themselves available in the State and not in Delhi, he said.