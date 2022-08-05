Co-stars send Genelia Deshmukh love and best wishes on her birthday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Genelia is one of the cutest actors with a large fan base in southern India. On her birthday, South Indian celebrities, including Vishnu Manchu, Ram Pothineni, and Siddharth sent her birthday wishes on social media.

Genelia, who was away from the industry for a while to focus on her family life, is now returning with ‘Mister Mummy’, directed by Shaad Ali. The actor has not only proven herself in the profession but also provided her best in her family life by juggling both family and work.

To make the bubbly star’s birthday extra special, her co-stars showered love on her on the social media. Actor Siddharth took to Instagram and wrote, “happy birthday cutest”. Hero Ram Pothineni said, “geeeennnuuuu!! Happy Birthdayyyyy! Let’s party before your college reopens again: P stay the same blessed coul that you’ve always been my sweetest.. Sending you lotsa love..(sic).” And her ‘Dhee’ co-star, actor Manchu Vishnu wrote, “many happy returns of the day my tinker bell (sic).”

Riteish made sure to take his better half out to lunch as well. He posted a video of the two of them together and a sentimental message on his Instagram. Riteish captioned it: “Today I woke up with my heart racing and a smile that I can’t wipe off my face… it’s raining outside and even the heavens know it’s a special day. Happy Birthday to my best friend, my partner, my lifeline, my critic and my biggest cheerleader ….काही लोक प्रेमात वेडी होतात, काही वेड्या सारखी प्रेम करतात…मला तुझं वेड आहे @geneliad. You are my forever waala love. #happybirthdaygenelia.(sic)”