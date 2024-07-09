‘Nannayya Restaurant’ in Hyderabad promises a unique Telugu dining experience

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 08:00 PM

By Rishitha Sree

Hyderabad: Imagine biting into a crispy, golden dosa perfectly paired with ghee karam and sambar or indulging in the rich flavour of ghee avakaya mudda pappu rice. As you await to start your day with everyday chores and tiresome work, how about some hot filter coffee blessing your taste buds with its flavour!

Positioning itself as the first-of-its-kind Telugu Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) in India, Nannayya Restaurant at Kavuri Hills in the city, promises this and more with its authentic menu that brings the taste of home-cooked food to the busy urban lifestyle.

Named after the legendary Adi Kavi Nannayya Bhattu, the first poet in Telugu literature, the restaurant honours the cultural and culinary heritage of the Telugu-speaking regions. This tribute is evident not only in the name but also in recreating traditional recipes passed down through generations. Here, the diners can experience classic dishes like pesarattu, upma, pongal, and vada served in delicious combinations that highlight the essence of Telugu cuisine.

Founded by four college friends and food enthusiasts, Nannayya Restaurant aims to offer a unique dining experience where every meal feels like a homecoming. Their menu features a variety of tiffins, pre-mixed rice dishes, and freshly made beverages. From the simplicity of idis in ghee karam to the seasonal delight of puri with aamras, every dish is crafted to bring comfort and satisfaction to the customers, the eatery says.

Siddharth, one of the founding partners, said, “We want to serve healthy, homely Telugu food in a QSR setting. We believe our quality, our special recipes, and taste keep us ahead in the emerging food space.”

Nannayya with its breakfast, lunch, high tea, and dinner, offers transparency to the customers and ensures healthy and clean food. “This is your safe zone as far as eating out is concerned,” says Siddharth.