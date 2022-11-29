Coal India Level Football Tournament in Kothagudem from Nov 30

The inaugural ceremony of the tournament would be held at Prakasam Stadium in Kothagudem on Wednesday and the tournament would conclude on December 4.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:27 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Kothagudem: A total of 11 teams from across the country would take part in the four-day Coal India Level Football Tournament being organised by SCCL in Kothagudem, informed the company Director (PA&W), S Chandrasekhar.

The inaugural ceremony of the tournament would be held at Prakasam Stadium in Kothagudem on Wednesday and the tournament would conclude on December 4. Teams from coal companies, CIL, ECL, BCCL, CCL, MCL, WCL, SECL, CM PDIL, NEC and NCL along with the host SCCL teams would participate in the tournament, he said.

The director said that all arrangements like accommodation, food and others have been made so that the players would not face any inconvenience. He appealed to local people to watch the event in large numbers and make it a success. The company CMD N Sridhar is likely to launch the event.