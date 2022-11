SCCL to host coal companies’ football tournament in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

The tournament will be conducted at Prakasam stadium in Kothagudem in the last week of November.

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is going to host the national level coal companies’ football tournament, informed the company General Manager (personnel), K Basavaiah.

In a statement here on Friday he said the tournament will be conducted at Prakasam stadium in Kothagudem in the last week of November.

A detailed schedule of the event will be released soon and the company officials are engaged in making arrangements for the tournament, he said.