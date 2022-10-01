| Coal Miner Dies Of Heart Stroke While On Duty In Mancherial

Coal miner dies of heart stroke while on duty in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:36 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Kandugula Ankulu, a general mazdoor of the state-owned coal giant, from Srirampur town, collapsed at the worksite and breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital. He was survived by a wife and two sons. Kandugula Ankulu, a general mazdoor of the state-owned coal giant, from Srirampur town, collapsed at the worksite and breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital. He was survived by a wife and two sons.

Mancherial: A 44-year old coal miner died of a cardiac arrest while he was at work in an open cast mining project of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Srirampur on Saturday.

Kandugula Ankulu, a general mazdoor of the state-owned coal giant, from Srirampur town, collapsed at the worksite and breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital. He was survived by a wife and two sons.

Another coal miner of SCCL had died of a heart stroke in Srirampur a week back.

Meanwhile, Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham (TBGKS) Srirampur Area vice president K Surender Reddy, central wing vice president Manda Malla Reddy, Consultations representatives Pettem Laxman, Vengala Kumara Swamy visited the hospital and consoled the bereaved family members of the miner at the hospital. They said that they would strive hard to ensure employment to one of the family members of Ankulu.