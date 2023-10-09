Coca-Cola, ICC introduce national flags made from recycled PET bottles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

The Coca-Cola India and ICC, which introduced the national flags made from post-consumer PET bottles, were recycled to produce yarn which was subsequently used for the flags.

Hyderabad: Coca-Cola India, as a part of efforts towards environment responsibility and sustainability, has introduced national flags of various countries, which are part of the cricket match opening ceremony of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, made up of recycled PET bottles.

Approximately, 11,000 PET bottles were used for creating one national flag and approximately 2,000 bottles were used to create an ICC Unity Flag. The flags are manufactured by GoRevise by Ganesha Ecoverse Limited which is engaged in manufacturing recycled yarn and garments. A dedicated team of 100 workers devoted 25 days and over 300 hours to bring these magnificent flags to life, according to a press release.

Thums Up and Limca Sportz are the official beverage and sports drink partners for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023. Coca-Cola India will undertake many activations during the World Cup, including online and offline fan and consumer engagements, to build awareness around waste management.

Arnab Roy, vice-president, Marketing, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said “Coca Cola has a mission to support sustainability efforts as an integral part of all sporting events. Aligned with this mission, we take pride in unveiling national flags made with recycled PET at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 today. With these recycled national and ICC Unity flags we are dedicated to advancing the principles of a circular economy.”

With sports being an integral part of both the organisation’s DNA and cricket being the biggest sporting in India, Coca-Cola India and ICC are committed to creating a sustainable sporting experience in this world cup.

