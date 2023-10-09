Pakistani journalist covering World Cup deported from India for ‘anti-Hindu’ tweet

08:17 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Zainaab Abbas. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Pakistani sports journalist Zainab Abbas, who is in India to cover the ICC World Cup 2023, has been reportedly deported from the country allegedly over one of her tweets ahead of the Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka match scheduled to be held in Hyderabad.

Zainab’s old Hinduphobic (anti-religious) tweets abusing a Hindu goddess and insulting those who practice the religion, have gone viral on social media now. The issue snowballed and one Vinit Jindal, a lawyer, filed a complaint against her.

The lawyer has alleged that the posts were made when Zainab Abbas would tweet from her handle under the name “Zainablovessrk”. The sports journalist has changed the name of her handle to “ZAbbas Official” and continues using it.

After filing the complaint, Vineet Jindal posted on social media saying, “Complaint letter sent by @vineetJindal19 to @BCCI and @HMOIndia seeking removal of Zainab Abbas@ZAbbasOfficial as the presenter at the ICC world Cup 2023 for her derogatory and provocatuve posts against Bharat and Hindu Dharman. ‘Athithi devo bhava’ only for those who respect our country & HJindu Dharma but Anti Bharatiya are not welcome on Our Land.” (Sic)