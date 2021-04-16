Coconut oil, beauty world’s holy water

Try including the cost-effective coconut oil in your daily beauty routine and flaunt your glowing hair and skin

By | Shahnaz Husain

With summer finally rolling in, everyone gets excited about spending more time outdoors. Sun can be tough on your skin and hair.

Excessive heat during summer will dry up all the natural oil from your body. In order to keep your skin soft and good looking, using coconut oil is one of the best remedies. The versatile tropical oil is one of those do-it-all miracle oils that might as well be the beauty world’s holy water. This amazing natural multi-tasker will hydrate your skin, fight frizz and can even reduce premature signs of ageing.

Coconut oil is not just an all-natural skin remedy but also a cost-effective way of caring for your face. It has the power to smoothen dry, damaged hair, fight off bacteria, burn fat, and seamlessly remove makeup.

This “miracle oil” has one of the highest concentrations of fatty acids, which are antimicrobial and antibacterial that help hydrate and soothe skin. Coconut oil is suitable for all types of skins. Besides being a frizz-tamer and wonder treatment for tresses, it protects skin from sun damage and sunburn.

It acts as shield by sitting on top of the skin and blocking or deflecting UV rays. Virgin coconut oil is full of beauty surprises. Its non-comedogenic property makes it suitable even for those with oily complexions.

* Mix a 2-3 tbsp of coconut oil with your moisturiser and apply on your arms and legs. Also gently massage with your hands to get a softer and a smoother skin.

* Add a few drops of coconut oil to your lip balm or chapstick; this will help in making your lips moist and getting rid of dry lips. You can also add sugar and exfoliate your lips this way. Coconut oil may be applied on the lips and left on overnight. Or, it can be left on for 15 minutes and wiped off with moist cotton wool.

* If there is a cut or wound on the skin, applying organic coconut oil will help in protecting the skin from microbial infections.

* It can be used to remove makeup from the face, including the lips as the oils help to break down heavy or waterproof makeup without clogging up your pores.

* Coconut oil has the power to make your hair grow healthier, thicker and longer. The vitamins and fatty acids in coconut oil help nourish your scalp and penetrate the cuticle of the hair. It also helps to remove sebum build-up from hair follicles, which speeds up growth. The daily nourishment of coconut oil on the scalp creates an optimal environment for hair growth.

* Add a thin layer of coconut oil to your (clean) face and neck before bedtime. Massage the oil into your skin in circular motions for a few minutes and let it work its moisturising magic while you sleep.

* If you have acne-prone or oily skin but still want to reap the hydrating benefits of coconut, add a few drops of the oil to your regular night cream. Mix some baking soda in the coconut oil to create a very gentle exfoliating scrub for acne. Apply to the skin and gently rub in circles to remove dead skin cells and treat acne. Rinse off and pat dry.

