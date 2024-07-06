TGSRTC staff felicitated for safely delivery of child on bus

The management announced lifetime free bus pass to the girl child who was born on the bus at Aramghar.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) management announced lifetime free bus pass to the girl child who was born on the bus at Aramghar.
Appreciating and felicitating the bus staff for showing humanity by taking care of the pregnant woman, Managing Director VC Sajjanar honoured them at Bus Bhavan on Saturday.
Previously, a decision was taken by the management to give life time free bus pass to the children born in RTC buses and bus stations.
On Friday morning, Shweta Ratnam, a pregnant woman from Aramghar, boarded the 1Z route bus. On reaching Bahadurpura, she developed labour pain.
It was then, bus conductor R.Saroja, with the help of women passengers, helped in safely delivering the child.