Coffee chain ‘Tim Hortons’ now in Hyderabad

This marks a significant milestone of 30 stores for the Tim Hortons brand in India as it continues its expansion and brings its coffee and treats to the Indian market.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 May 2024, 08:02 PM

Tim Hortons at Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tim Hortons, the coffee chain, has made its debut in Hyderabad with the launch of its newest location at Inorbit Mall on Friday.

Tim Hortons Hyderabad offers an inviting ambience where guests can indulge in an array of freshly brewed coffee, and summer coolers along with made-to-order food options such as the savoury Cheese Melts and Piadinas.

“Hyderabad’s rich heritage and warm hospitality resonate deeply with our brand values, and we are thrilled to introduce our signature blends and treats to the discerning palates of this city. We look forward to creating memorable moments and forging lasting connections with every guest who walks through our doors in Hyderabad,” said Tarun Jain, CEO, of Tim Hortons India.

Drawing inspiration from the rich local artistry, the outlet will be showcasing unique architectural elements reminiscent of the famed Cheriyal scroll paintings. These intricate designs reflect the intricate motifs native to Telangana, inviting consumers to immerse themselves in the region’s cultural heritage.

The store will be open to customers starting from Friday, 5 pm onwards.