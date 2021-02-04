Cognizant Q4 income down 20% to $316 million

The US-based company, which posted a net income of $395 million in the December 2019 quarter, said it is seeing a strengthening in demand environment.

By | Published: 8:07 pm

New Delhi: IT major Cognizant has reported about 20 per cent drop in net income to $316 million (around Rs 2,303.2 crore) for the December quarter.

The US-based company, which posted a net income of $395 million in the December 2019 quarter, said it is seeing a strengthening in demand environment.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Cognizant’s revenue declined 2.3 per cent to $4.18 billion from $4.28 billion in the year-ago period. “Fourth-quarter revenue was $4.2 billion, a decline of 3 per cent year-over-year in constant currency,” Cognizant chief executive officer Brian Humphries said in an investor call.

This included a negative 120 basis point impact from the exit of content moderation services and the negative 250 basis points impact related to the anticipated exit from a large financial services engagement, he added. Cognizant – which has about 2 lakh employees based in India – follows January-December as financial year.

“We enter 2021 with growing confidence given our strategic, operational and commercial progress, and a strengthening demand environment. In fact, we’re on track to bring in more new hires in Q1 than ever before as we ramp our hiring capacity to accommodate our growth plans for 2021 and beyond,” he said.