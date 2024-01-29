| Col Ck Nayudu Trophy Himateja Hits Century Against Jammu And Kashmir

Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Himateja hits century against Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier, apart from Himateja, Nitin Sai Yadav and Gaurav Reddy hit half-centuries to boost the total

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 07:21 PM

Hyderabad: K Himateja continued his fine form scoring 139 to lead Hyderabad to 467 runs in 145.3 overs against Jammu & Kashmir on the second day of the BCCI Senior Men’s Under-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy at Jammu University Ground, on Monday.

In reply, Jammu & Kashmir ended the second day at 108/5, trailing by another 359 runs.

Earlier, apart from Himateja, Nitin Sai Yadav (86) and Gaurav Reddy (75) hit half-centuries to boost the total.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 467 in 145.3 overs (K Himateja 139, Gaurav Reddy 75, Nitin Sai Yadav 86; Mujtaba Yousuf 3/92, Vishal Kumar 2/87, Vanshaj Sharma 4/115) vs Jammu & Kashmir 108/5 in 31 overs (Yawer Hassan 40; Ilyaan Sathani 2/25).