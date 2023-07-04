Collector assures support to tribal man in Adilabad

Published Date - 06:22 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Collector Rahul Raj interacts with the tribal man and husband of a tribal woman in Chincholi village of Neradigonda mandal on Tuesday

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj assured all support to a tribal man whose wife was gang-raped and murdered. He consoled the victim in Chincholi village in Neradigonda mandal on Tuesday.

Raj promised to provide education and a hostel facility to the victim’s son and to sanction a home to the tribal man. ZPTC member Anil Jadhav and officials were present.

Tribal rights organisations staged protests seeking action against the accused. Three persons were already arrested on the charges of raping and murdering the 35-year old woman on June 20.

They were Sumukhrao Santosh, Pasare Santosh and Shaikh Khadeer, all from Dhanora-B village in Indervelli mandal.