Adilabad: Chahat Bajpai assumes charges as ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Chahat Bajpai assumes charges as ITDA-Utnoor project officer on Monday.

Adilabad: Chahat Bajpai took charge as Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bajpai said that she would strive for effectively implementation of schemes for welfare of tribals. She promised to ensure that eligible tribals get Podu land pattas and to improve the education for the tribal children by having coordination with officials of various departments. She later met Collector Rahul Raj and presented a sapling in Adilabad.

The 2019 batch IAS officer, Bajpai was posted as additional collector of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on June 13 in 2022 before being transferred.

