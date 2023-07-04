‘Intinta innovator’ fifth edition launched in Adilabad

Collector PS Rahul Raj convened a review meeting with officials concerned and launched 'Intinta innovator' on Monday evening.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:43 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj said inventions that were useful to the society would be encouraged. He convened a review meeting with officials concerned and launched the fifth edition of the Intinta Innovator programme here on Monday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Raj said that innovative inventions that were useful to today’s society would be encouraged under the initiative. He asked the officials of the science department to extensively publicise the edition by circulating posters and videos of the programme on social media platforms. He advised students to utilize the opportunity to showcase their innovations.

The Collector told district officials and others to share four photographs and a two-minute long video of their thought-provoking inventions, photograph of the inventor and a brief description of the project on 91006-78543. He said the inventors could contact the phone number for more details. The last date for submitting applications was August 15. He later unveiled brochures of the programme.

Additional Collector N Nataraj, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive officer Ganapathi, District Panchayat Officer Srinivas, municipal commissioner Shailaja, members of TSIC Paven Akella, Adarsh, Mahendra, e-District Manager Ravi and many other officials were present at the ‘Intinta innovator’ event.