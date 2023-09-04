| Collector Instructs Officials To Be Available In Headquarters

While participating in the Prajavani programme held in Integrated District Offices Complex in Sircilla on Monday, the Collector conducted a review meeting with officials on the rain situation in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector Anurag Jayanthi said that in the wake of heavy rains, all government officials should be available at the headquarters and take precautionary measures.

In the wake of rains, officials should be available in headquarters and alert always to avert any loss of human life and property damage, he instructed and wanted the officials to monitor water levels in tanks and other water bodies regularly.

He instructed officials not to allow visitors to rivulets and other water bodies flowing at danger level.

There was a chance for the spread of seasonal diseases with the logging of water following the rainfall, he said and instructed officials to observe dry days on every Tuesday and Friday to check the spread of seasonal diseases.

Municipal, panchayat and medical and health departments should coordinate with each other to conduct dry days perfectly, he advised.