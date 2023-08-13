Father vs Son duel on the cards in Sanathnagar?

On the contrary, his son Marri Adithya Reddy is continuing in the Congress and is aspiring to contest from Sanathnagar constituency.

By S. Sandeep Kumar Updated On - 10:23 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Hyderabad: An interesting contest is on the cards from Sanathnagar constituency in the ensuing Assembly elections with a father and son likely to face each other.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) former vice chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy was elected as MLA from Sanathnagar constituency representing the Congress in the past. However, last November, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Considering his seniority and following in the constituency, the State BJP in all likelihood would field Shashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar. Adithya Reddy, meanwhile, is also preparing ground to contest from the same constituency and has already opened a Congress party regional office at Begumpet last week.

He had charged that the BJP was infusing communal differences among people and wanted the voters to teach a fitting lesson to the saffron party. He appealed to people to extend their support to the Congress party.

Interestingly, Marri Shashidhar Reddy had won four times from Sanathnagar constituency while Aditya Reddy had contested as an independent from Tandur Assembly constituency in the 2018 elections and lost.

Amidst the probable father and son contest, TPCC General Secretary Kota Neelima is also vying to contest from Sanathnagar on Congress ticket. Claiming that the Congress would offer her a ticket, she reportedly met Telugu Desam Party senior leader Kuna Venkatesh Goud at his residence last week. She sought his support for contesting from the constituency in the ensuing elections.

Though the Congress has not finalized candidates for the constituency, both Adithya Reddy and Neelima have already initiated measures to launch their campaign.

Meanwhile, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday met former Minister A Chandrashekhar, who quit the BJP last night. The TPCC president invited the former Minister to join the Congress.