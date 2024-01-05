Collector VP Gautham sets Sankranti deadline for online completion of Praja Palana applications

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:58 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Khammam: Applications received as part of Praja Palana programme have to be uploaded online without any mistakes to maintain public trust, suggested district Collector VP Gautham.

He spoke at a training programme conducted here on Friday for data entry operators on online registration of Praja Palana applications. The government has created a special portal to upload the applications online, he said.

The data entry operators should register mandal-wise applications on Praja Palana website. People submitted applications at Praja Palana gram sabhas with trust in the government and it was very important to upload the applications data online to take the government schemes to deserving people, Gautham said.

He informed that data entry operators would be provided login to the website; computers, high speed internet and others have been arranged as necessary in the mandals. Uploading the applications online would be started immediately.

Though the government set up a deadline of January 17 for uploading the applications online, the applications received in Khammam district should be fully uploaded online before Sankranti. The applicants’ Aadhaar card, ration card number, details of their family members and the details of the schemes they have applied for should be entered and uploaded on the portal without any scope for errors, the Collector said.

He said that the online process should be done only at the prescribed centres like MPDO, tahsildar, municipal offices and others. Special officers have been appointed for supervision and the process should be carried out in their presence and seek their assistance if the operators have any doubts. The user ID and logins should be kept confidential and should not be disclosed to others.

Later in the day Gautham inspected the Praja Palana counter at Khammam Municipal Corporation office. Every application should be accepted and they cannot be rejected. He interacted with the people and inquired about their problems.