Inspection of agri connections: CM warns of strict action

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 09:32 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday warned officials that strict action would be initiated against them if they cause inconvenience to people and bring disgrace to the government.

Officials taking decisions without government approval would not be tolerated.

Referring to the recent inspection of agricultural connections at Mahabubnagar, the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the officials.

The issue came up for discussion during a review meeting on Praja Palana applications at the Secretariat. “Did anyone ask them to inspect the agricultural connections? Who issued the orders?”, the Chief Minister asked TRANSCO Chairman and Managing Director SAM Rizvi.

He also enquired whether any action was taken against the officials. Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu told the Chief Minister that the incident had come to his notice. DISCOM Director (Operations) J Srinivasa Reddy had issued the orders on his own and Superintending Engineer NSR Murthy followed the orders.

Srinivasa Reddy was dismissed from service and the SE was transferred, Bhatti Vikramarka said.