Telangana households consuming less than 200 units electricity get ‘zero bills’ under Gruha Jyothi scheme

Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya formally launched the zero billing initiative in Kothaguda and Gangaram mandals in Mahabubabad on Friday.

By Anil Kumar Updated On - 1 March 2024, 04:47 PM

Hyderabad: With the State government’s Gruha Jyothi scheme of providing up to 200 units of free power being officially launched, the Discoms have started handing out ‘zero electricity bills’ to beneficiaries on Friday. Several consumers across the State received ‘zero’ bills who consumed electricity within their average usage.

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) meter readers were seen issuing zero bills to beneficiaries in Quthbullapur, Yousufguda, Vidya Nagar, Saroornagar and other places in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on Friday.

The beneficiaries residing in districts such as Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Wanaparthy too received zero bills.

A beneficiary, T Prabhu Singh, of Yousufguda, who received a Rs.489 bill for consuming 106 units was issued a zero bill. Similarly, P Bashetty of Kakatiya Nagar colony of Quthbullapur division was issued a zero bill for consuming 65 units.

As per the Gruha Jyothi scheme guidelines, all the consumers consuming average electricity units less than 200 (average will be taken based on the usage in 2022-23) would get a zero electricity bill under this scheme. Even those receiving non-zero bills remain beneficiaries of the scheme, with the requirement to pay only for consumption beyond their entitled units.

According to power officials, each eligible household whose consumption for a particular month is up to 200 units will receive a zero bill for that month. If a person has more than one meter, the scheme would be limited only to one meter, they said. “Discoms will send the details to the government by 20th of every month, after which the government will release the subsidy amount,” officials stated.

Action would be taken against anyone found using the benefits for non-domestic purposes under the Electricity Act and the Indian Penal Code, the officials cautioned.

As per government order, all applications received through the ‘Praja Palana’ and other channels, and which are linked to Aadhar cards will be covered under the scheme. Consumers who are eligible for free power but receive bills from March can approach the local Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other concerned municipal bodies to apply for the scheme as well.

If on verification the said consumer is found eligible, a revised bill will be issued as per the provisions of the Gruha Jyothi scheme, with regard to consumers applying for the scheme in case they did not do earlier.

The State government has allocated Rs.2,418 crore for the scheme in the Vote on Account budget for 2024-25.