Man dies in mishap while returning from Praja Palana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Medak: In a tragic incident, a man, who arrived in his native village to submit his application for the Six Guarantees, died on his way back to Hyderabad in a road mishap.

According to the police, Kammari Ravindar (57), a resident of Havelighanpur, had migrated to Hyderabad a few years ago. Since the Praja Palana programme was conducted in his village on Wednesday, he came to Havelighanpur. After submitting his application, he boarded an auto to reach Medak, and then to take a bus to Hyderabad. A speeding school bus, which had already dropped the students, hit the auto near the Medak Court. Ravindar died on the spot while a couple of persons including the auto driver were injured in the mishap.