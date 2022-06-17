Collector wants HDFC bank to allocate funds for development of Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:17 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan instructed HDFC bank officials to sanction funds for the development of Karimnagar town. The collector conducted a meeting with the officials of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar and HDFC bank at the Collectorate conference hall here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Karnan wanted HDFC bank authorities to sanction the amount for Karimnagar on par with Warangal for which Rs 90 crore was sanctioned. He wanted the bank officials to sanction an amount to lay roads, take up sanitation work and other basic facilities. Collector enquired about bank’s transactions and repayments.

Municipal commissioner Seva Islawath, HDFC bank state head Sravan Kumar, zonal manager Vishal Batia, regional manager Mukunda Reddy and others participated in the meeting.