College principal ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:33 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: A private college principal, allegedly upset over his financial problems, has died by suicide in Medipally on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as M Suresh (35) from Warangal district, was working as the principal of a private college in the city. He was staying in a men’s hostel in Peerzadiguda. Before moving to Hyderabad, Suresh ran a private college in Warangal, which incurred losses.

According to police, for the past few days, Suresh was upset and in absence of his roommates, he hanged himself from the ventilator in the hostel’s bathroom.

No suicide note was found. A case was booked.