TSNAB nabs three persons for selling drugs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau along with Suraram police nabbed three persons who were allegedly selling drugs on Saturday. The police seized 60 grams crystal methamphetamine, 700 ml liquid methamphetamine and acetone bottle containing 150 ml of the liquid.

The arrested persons are Kamma Srinivas alias Srinu (40), G Narsimha Raju (42) and D Manikanta Veera Nagaraju (32), all natives of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Srinivas, Raju and Nagaraju, procured the equipment needed for preparing drugs and set up a unit in Suraram where they started preparing crystal methamphetamine from its liquid form. On information, the TSNAB raided the place and caught them. A case is registered against them at Suraram police station.

The prime suspect Srinivas was previously arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Control Bureau in 2013 when he was manufacturing methamphetamine drug at an industrial area in Jeedimetla. After release on bail in November 2017, he again started his activities after coming in contact with Raju and Nagaraju, the officials said.

The police requested the parents to keep a tab on their children. The police asked the citizens to inform police on 8712671111, any information pertaining to the drugs.