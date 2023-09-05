Colombo’s Asia Cup matches likely to be shifted to Hambantota

Super Four games and the final of the Asia Cup are likely to be shifted from Colombo to the deep southern district of Hambantota

By PTI Published Date - 12:10 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Colombo: The Super Four games and the final of the Asia Cup are likely to be shifted from Colombo to the deep southern district of Hambantota, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sources said on Tuesday.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to make an announcement later in the day.

The decision has been made in view of the heavy rains in the capital city as well as in the central town of Kandy.

Both of India’s matches have been affected by rain.

The much anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the Pallekele stadium in Kandy was called off after one innings due to heavy downpour on Saturday, while India’s match against Nepal on Monday was also truncated due to rain.

Sources said the broadcast operators and the local communications service providers have been instructed to relocate the facilities at Hambantota — the dry zone venue where a drought has been experienced in the recent weeks.

So, all the five Super Four games and the final, which were to be held in the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, are now likely to take place in Hambantota.

Hambantota’s Rajapaksa Stadium did not figure in the original scheduling for the Asia Cup. The last ODI there took place in August when Afghanistan hosted Pakistan in the second game of the three-match series.

With the first match being abandoned, there is also proposal to have a reserve day for the next game between India and Pakistan on Sunday.