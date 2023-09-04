Asia Cup: India beat Nepal by 10 wickets, qualify for Super 4 stage

India qualified for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup after beating Nepal by 10 wickets under the Duckworth/Lewis method in a rain-interrupted match

By PTI Published Date - 11:48 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Indian batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Asia Cup match between India and Nepal, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Pallekele: India qualified for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup after beating Nepal by 10 wickets under the Duckworth/Lewis method in a rain-interrupted match here on Monday.

Chasing a revised target of 145 in 23 overs, captain Rohit Sharma (74 not out) and Shubman Gill (67 not out) struck unbeaten half centuries to take India home with 17 balls to spare.

India reached 147 for no loss in 20.1 overs. Earlier, chasing 231, India were 17 for no loss in 2.1 overs when it started raining heavily, forcing the game’s second interruption.

The match restarted after a break of two hours. Sent into bat, Nepal were 178 for six in 37.5 overs when the heavens opened up first time in the middle of the match. Play resumed after about one hour but no overs were lost.

Nepal were then bowled out for 230 in 48.2 overs. Opener Aasif Sheikh made 58 off 97 balls, while Kushal Bhurtel scored a 25-ball 38. Ravindra Jadeja was the most successful Indian bowler with figures of 3/40.

Brief scores: Nepal: 230 all out in 48.2 overs (Aasif Sheikh 58; Ravindra Jadeja 3/40). India: 147 for no loss in 20.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 74 not out, Shubman Gill 67 not out).