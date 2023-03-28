Wine shops, bars in Hyderabad to remain closed on March 30

In a move to maintain law and order during the upcoming Sri Ram Navami Shobhayatra, authorities in Hyderabad have ordered the closure of all liquor shops in the city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: In a move to maintain law and order during the upcoming Sri Rama Navami Shobhayatra, authorities in Hyderabad have ordered the closure of all liquor shops in the city.

The order, which covers wine and toddy shops, bars, clubs, pubs, and bar rooms of five-star hotels, will be in effect from 6 am on March 30 to 6 am on March 31.

The authorities have taken this decision as a precautionary measure to ensure that the celebrations are peaceful and to avoid any untoward incidents in Hyderabad.

The police have assured the public that they will be closely monitoring the situation and will take strict action against anyone found violating the orders. They have also warned against the sale of liquor in the black market.